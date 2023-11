KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, student was arrested Monday after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

A spokesperson for Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools confirmed a student had a firearm at F. L. Schlagle High School.

The district spokesperson said the student was detained and later arrested. KCK Public Schools police are investigating the incident.

There were no incidents at the school involving the student or others students, according to the district.