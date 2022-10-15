KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene of the 2800 block of Wood Avenue

Detectives are gathering evidence at the scene.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

