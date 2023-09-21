KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools is enhancing security at Friday’s football game, following shots fired last week.

The district said it’s stepping up security, and kickoff will now be at 5 p.m.

Friday night lights won’t be shining this week at Wyandotte High School. The football team will play in the daylight.

The district made the decision after gunfire was exchanged during last week’s game.

“It’s crazy that they’re experiencing that in a place that’s supposed to be safe,” said Alicia Granados, a sister of a Wyandotte High student.

KCK police said with one minute left on the clock, two men with guns shot at a school district police officer standing at the gate.

Police said the officers shot back, and the suspects ran. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

“It makes me feel like, should I be scared? Like I don’t know if I should be scared or not, at school, like why would there be a shooting?” senior Priscila Contreras said.

On Wednesday, KCKPS tweeted:

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Friday night (09/22) Wyandotte and Sumner football game will now begin at 5 p.m. Extra security will be in attendance for the safety of our students, staff, and community. We encourage all to make their own decisions in regards to attendance.”

“I think there should be security at football games because you never know what happens,” Contreras said, “just so it doesn’t happen again.”

Contreras said the earlier the game, the better. But some parents feel frustrated as they won’t be able to get off work in time to watch their athlete play.

On Monday, students pushed for change. They walked out of class, protesting the shooting, which they said is the latest of several violent incidents near the school.

KCK police said they were asked to provide extra support before and during the game. They’ll also have patrols rolling through the area.

Granados believes even more security measures may help.

“They’re trying to do something for the kids to still play. I think if they had more security, everybody who shows up to the game shows identification or goes through metal detecting,” Granados said.

The district told FOX4 it’s now talking about how they’ll move forward on a regular basis regarding security at games. But KCKPS couldn’t release any more information at this time.