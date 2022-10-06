WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation has administered $28.5 million in grants for “Transportation Alternatives” (TA) programs across the state.
According to a news release, the grant gives funding for a variety of different projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and “overall safety and mobility improvements.”
KDOT received almost 50 applications for the grant. The 32 Kansas TA programs that received funding are:
|Project Sponsor
|County
|Project Title
|TA Award
|Atchison – City of
|Atchison
|Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2 – Santa Fe West Sidewalks
|$695,492
|Augusta – City of
|Butler
|Redbud Trail – Connection to Augusta
|$3,286,974
|Baldwin City – City of
|Douglas
|Maple Leaf Trail – Phase 2
|$670,000
|Belle Plaine – City of
|Sumner
|Pedestrian Crossing Safety
|$338,155
|Columbus – City of
|Cherokee
|Safe Routes to School – Phase 2
|$307,200
|Council Grove – City of
|Morris
|Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements
|$855,800
|De Soto – City of
|Johnson
|De Soto Recreation Trails – Priority 1
|$776,486
|Dodge City – City of
|Ford
|Comanche Trail Bike/Pedestrian Trail
|$872,776
|Dodge City – City of
|Ford
|South Dodge Walking Trail
|$1,697,854
|Ellinwood – City of
|Barton
|Ellinwood – Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements
|$1,053,265
|Emporia – City of
|Lyon
|Sidewalk System Improvement Project
|$483,744
|Eudora – City of
|Douglas
|K-10/Church Street – Shared Use Path
|$947,404
|Frontenac – City of
|Crawford
|Sidewalk Improvements
|$1,457,458
|Garden Plain – City of
|Sedgwick
|Harry and Main Street Sidewalks
|$268,800
|Halstead – City of
|Harvey
|Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements
|$401,630
|Independence – City of
|Montgomery
|West Main – Multi-Use Path and Sidewalk
|$980,224
|Junction City – City of
|Geary
|Spring Valley Road -Sidewalk Improvements
|$389,000
|Lawrence – City of
|Douglas
|Safe Routes to School – Sidewalk Improvements
|$955,000
|Leavenworth – City of
|Leavenworth
|Vilas Street – ADA and Sidewalk Upgrades (10-20 and 20-22)
|$1,265,840
|Manhattan – City of
|Riley
|Juliette Avenue
|$1,200,583
|Manhattan – City of
|Riley
|K-18 & 17th Street – Pedestrian Improvements
|$1,193,365
|McPherson – City of
|McPherson
|Northview Trail – Phase 2
|$856,351
|Medicine Lodge/Barber Co.
|Barber
|Iliff Corridor – Pedestrian Improvements
|$531,516
|Neodesha – City of
|Wilson
|Safe Routes to School – Construction
|$864,739
|Osawatomie – City of
|Miami
|John Brown and South Levee Loop Project
|$1,530,770
|Parsons – City of
|Labette
|Tolen Creek Trail
|$784,272
|Sabetha – City of
|Nemaha
|Oregon Street – Sidewalk Project
|$955,000
|St. George – City of
|Pottawatomie
|Increase ability to walk/bike in St. George
|$1,008,660
|Strong City – City of
|Chase
|Cottonwood St. – Streetscape Project
|$780,000
|USD 270-Plainville
|Rooks
|Safe Routes to School and Beyond
|$15,000
|WaKeeney – City of
|Trego
|Downtown – Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements
|$1,287,481
|Winfield – City of
|Cowley
|Pedestrian Access Expansion
|$210,670
|TOTAL:
|$28,499,909
Project recipients selected for this round provided a local match of more than $7 million.
