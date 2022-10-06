WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation has administered $28.5 million in grants for “Transportation Alternatives” (TA) programs across the state.

According to a news release, the grant gives funding for a variety of different projects, including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure for non-driver access to public transportation, and “overall safety and mobility improvements.”

KDOT received almost 50 applications for the grant. The 32 Kansas TA programs that received funding are:

Project Sponsor County Project Title TA Award Atchison – City of Atchison Atchison Middle School Safe Routes to School Stage 2 – Santa Fe West Sidewalks $695,492 Augusta – City of Butler Redbud Trail – Connection to Augusta $3,286,974 Baldwin City – City of Douglas Maple Leaf Trail – Phase 2 $670,000 Belle Plaine – City of Sumner Pedestrian Crossing Safety $338,155 Columbus – City of Cherokee Safe Routes to School – Phase 2 $307,200 Council Grove – City of Morris Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements $855,800 De Soto – City of Johnson De Soto Recreation Trails – Priority 1 $776,486 Dodge City – City of Ford Comanche Trail Bike/Pedestrian Trail $872,776 Dodge City – City of Ford South Dodge Walking Trail $1,697,854 Ellinwood – City of Barton Ellinwood – Downtown Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements $1,053,265 Emporia – City of Lyon Sidewalk System Improvement Project $483,744 Eudora – City of Douglas K-10/Church Street – Shared Use Path $947,404 Frontenac – City of Crawford Sidewalk Improvements $1,457,458 Garden Plain – City of Sedgwick Harry and Main Street Sidewalks $268,800 Halstead – City of Harvey Safe Routes to School – Priority 1 Improvements $401,630 Independence – City of Montgomery West Main – Multi-Use Path and Sidewalk $980,224 Junction City – City of Geary Spring Valley Road -Sidewalk Improvements $389,000 Lawrence – City of Douglas Safe Routes to School – Sidewalk Improvements $955,000 Leavenworth – City of Leavenworth Vilas Street – ADA and Sidewalk Upgrades (10-20 and 20-22) $1,265,840 Manhattan – City of Riley Juliette Avenue $1,200,583 Manhattan – City of Riley K-18 & 17th Street – Pedestrian Improvements $1,193,365 McPherson – City of McPherson Northview Trail – Phase 2 $856,351 Medicine Lodge/Barber Co. Barber Iliff Corridor – Pedestrian Improvements $531,516 Neodesha – City of Wilson Safe Routes to School – Construction $864,739 Osawatomie – City of Miami John Brown and South Levee Loop Project $1,530,770 Parsons – City of Labette Tolen Creek Trail $784,272 Sabetha – City of Nemaha Oregon Street – Sidewalk Project $955,000 St. George – City of Pottawatomie Increase ability to walk/bike in St. George $1,008,660 Strong City – City of Chase Cottonwood St. – Streetscape Project $780,000 USD 270-Plainville Rooks Safe Routes to School and Beyond $15,000 WaKeeney – City of Trego Downtown – Pedestrian Access and Streetscape Improvements $1,287,481 Winfield – City of Cowley Pedestrian Access Expansion $210,670 TOTAL: $28,499,909 Source: Kansas Department of Transportation

Project recipients selected for this round provided a local match of more than $7 million.

