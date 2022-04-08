TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is hosting an event to gather the public’s input on the future of electric vehicle charging.

On Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., KDOT is inviting Kansans to join in a live Telephone Town Hall event conducted entirely by phone.

During the event, residents will receive an introduction to electric charging station investments and be able to ask questions, including possible costs, locations, benefits, and more. Participants can also share comments, vote in polls on their phones, or simply listen to the meeting.

Kansans who would like to attend the meeting are encouraged to sign up in advance. By signing up, each participant’s phone number will be automatically called when the meeting starts and connect them to the meeting.

Citizens may also join the meeting by calling at 6:30 p.m.

Across the country, other states are conducting similar meetings to better understand the needs and expectations of their residents and drivers as the conversion of electric vehicles increases. KDOT encourages Kansans to be a part of the conversation and help shape the future.

