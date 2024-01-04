OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A busy section of road in Johnson County will close temporarily this weekend.

Drivers who use 135th Street will need to steer clear of the area near U.S. 69 Highway. Kansas Department of Transportation road crews plan to use heavy equipment to tear down the northbound bridge, which extends over 135th Street.

It’s part of the ongoing 69 Express Project, the three-year endeavor that will introduce optional toll lanes for U.S. 69 Highway drivers in Johnson County. That project should wrap up in 2025.

KDOT has planned this bridge removal for awhile. The bridge dates back to the early 1970s, when this stretch of highway was opened.

Nearby business operators said they’ll grin and bear it, beginning Friday night.

Crews will close 135th Street near that interchange beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. It’s expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday, in time for the morning rush hour. KDOT wants to complete this work during off-peak travel times.

The ramp leading from 135th Street to U.S. Highway 69 northbound will also close during this time.

“We’re trying to minimize people’s delays in getting to work. They don’t want to be late for work. That’s why we’re doing It on the weekend,” said Greg Rockers, KDOT’s director for the 69 Express project. “When you’re putting a bridge back in the same location, this is kind of how it works.”

KDOT estimates 70,000 cars pass the U.S. 69 Highway bridge on 135th Street every day. Business operators, including Michael Goodloe, who manages the Waterway Car Wash near the bridge, realize this has to be done.

“When this is all done, and the construction is for the better, when it’s all done, we’ll be back to normal. We’ll make it work in the meantime,” Goodloe said.

Detours will be marked with signs along the way. KDOT recommends using side streets in the area, including 119th and 151st streets, Metcalf Avenue and Antioch Road.