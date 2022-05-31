WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released the numbers for arrests and citations over the Memorial Day weekend, and DUI arrests are down from last year.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

KHP says they worked one non-DUI crash with one fatality and one DUI-related crash with one fatality over the weekend.

Additionally, KHP says they made 17 DUI arrests, down from 20 last year and up from 15 in 2020.

They also issued 833 speeding tickets over the weekend, up from 781 in 2021, but down from 1,031 in 2020. Here is all of the information KHP released:

Enforcement Data 2020 2021 2022 DUI Arrests 15 20 17 Speed Citations 1,031 781 833 Speed Warnings 708 474 639 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 151 76 101 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 16 9 9 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 6 1 5 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 3 1 0 Child Restraint – Citations 29 20 29 Motorist Assists 1,026 748 811 (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

Crash Data 2020 2021 2022 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 1 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 1 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 1 3 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 1 5 1 (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

Information in the table is compared to data from 2020 and 2021 for the same reporting period.