LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has been found guilty after escaping the Kansas prison in 2022.

The jury deliberated for less than 10 minutes before returning the verdict, ruling Michael Stoede guilty of aggravated escape, according to documents.

The 44-year-old was serving 111 months for a drug-related charge when he escaped from the Lansing Correctional Facility in 2022.

Two days later, Kansas City, Kansas, police officers located Stroede near 7th Street and Kansas Avenue and arrested him.

According to the attorney’s office, the inmate was able to escape by arranging bedding to appear as if he were in his bunk.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said when inmates escape, their time behind bars is extended. Stoede’s sentencing date is Jan. 17, 2024.