LANSING, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Corrections says a 40-year-old inmate who was housed at Lansing Correctional Facility died on Wednesday after being taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center.

The department identified Michael Aineta as the inmate who died at the hospital. His cause of death will be determined by an independent autopsy, and is under investigation by both KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Aineta was serving a sentence of close to 16 years for rape and criminal sodomy convictions in Seward County, located in the far southwest corner of the state where Liberal is the county seat. Aineta was convicted in June of 2022 and sentenced the following October.