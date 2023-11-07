LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating multiple reports of criminal property damage, trying to determine if they’re related.

Police said they believe all four incidents happened late Friday night in North Lawrence, and it resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

One report includes 12 windows smashed on nine vehicles just off U.S. 59 Highway. Police said another random car just off the highway had its window broken out as well.

No one took anything from the cars in any of the cases.

At N. 3rd and Locust streets, police said someone smashed the bus stop glass. The city estimates it could cost as much as $5,000 to repair.

Another person reported the glass was damaged on an expensive piece of work equipment in North Lawrence, police said. The victim estimates the cost to repair it will be thousands of dollars.

Lawrence police said a witness saw two men with a bat or hammer after they heard glass breaking.

Officers are searching for any video from the area. Any residents or business owners with a camera in the area area asked to call Lawrence police at 785-832-7509 or Douglas County CrimeStoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips can be anonymous.