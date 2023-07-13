LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence police officer is recovering after the department said a suspect attacked him.

The department said the officer responded to an argument at the Treatment and Recovery Center Wednesday. As he tried to intervene in the fight, the suspect punched him in the head several times.

The department said the officer used a stun gun on the suspect.

Video released by the department shows another officer arrived at the center and arrested the suspect.

The suspect went to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the stun gun.

The officer is recovering but is off the job until he heals from his injuries.