LAWRENCE, Kan. — As we inch closer to Kansas’ Final Four game on Saturday, preparations have already started in Lawrence, but they didn’t just begin this week. The Lawrence police chief said Final Four weekend preps started nearly 3 months ago.

Lawrence expects to top the 80,000 visitors from 2008, the last time the Jayhawks won the title. The city estimates the weekend will bring in more than 100,000 people to the city – a number that doubles the city’s population.

“Our community is really excited because this is really the largest sporting event we have in the state of Kansas,” Chief Rich Lockhart said.

With all the extra people, there will be a significant amount of the law enforcement on the ground in Lawrence, and not just from the Lawrence Police Department.

“What we rely on are our partners within the state of Kansas,” Lockhart said. “So this morning we met with the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Topeka Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. We will be pulling officers from the KC metro area, from Overland Park, from Johnson County.”

He said the goal isn’t to rain on the parade but to do everything they can to protect the community.

“We do policing differently in Lawrence, so our focus is going to be on public safety, not making arrests. Ensuring that everyone has a good time but that good time doesn’t infringe on other people,” Lockhart said.

Police will be breaking the center of the city down into grids, and each grid will have a certain amount of officers. They have also worked with medical response units to create first aid locations throughout downtown.

In the end, the goal is for everyone in the city to have fun.

“For our students, for our people coming in drink it in, enjoy it,” Lockhart said. “This doesn’t happen very often. And for us winning a championship is something you will remember for the rest of your life especially if you were there.”