LAWRENCE, Kan. — A city-sanctioned homeless camp in Lawrence has provoked a lawsuit, with business owners saying, more than a year later, the sites once described as temporary are still standing.

The lawsuit also says the camps have spread beyond the fencing and legal border set up by the city.

A key problem spot in all of this is behind Johnny’s Tavern in North Lawrence. It’s changed over time with the city adding fences and cameras around the space where the city explicitly allows camping.

But what remains the same is how business owners feel about the setup.

Riley Bagshaw said being a server is hard enough work, but the job changed last fall.

“And then one day there was just all these tents up, and then we started having issues, I mean, like right off the bat,” Bagshaw said.

Rick Renfro owns Johnny’s Tavern. His name is at the top of the 100-page lawsuit, which provides photos of issues like public nudity, large fires and evidence of drug use.

“Over the last nine months, we’ve had an average of five emergency calls a day to this location or that location,” Renfro said.

“My management team has not only had to learn how to cook cheeseburgers and serve beer – but also have to de-escalate situations and always looking over their shoulder,” he said. “I kind of liken it to post-traumatic stress syndrome. So you might not have something happen every day, but there’s a potential that something will happen every day.”

“And it becomes really stressful when you’re worried about what you might have to deal with. As young girls, we’re already kind of dealing with worried about being alone in the dark, walking to our cars,” Bagshaw said.

FOX4 asked the city of Lawrence if it plans to make any changes at the North Lawrence site in response to this lawsuit. A spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Renfro also said the majority of tents are now outside the fencing of the city-sanctioned camps. His lawsuit argues the city is not enforcing its own laws, enabling illegal behavior as opposed to assisting those who are in transition.

“A percentage of those people out there that we can help and we need to help, and we’re hurting them by continuing to let it go just unregulated,” Renfro said.

“It affects us both. You can’t just drop people back there and expect them to fend for themselves. That’s not fair either,” Bagshaw said.

“So putting them back there, leaving them — those people who are actually trying to get back on their feet with people who aren’t and who are causing these problems. And then it’s also affecting these businesses in North Lawrence, specifically us. So it’s kind of both.”