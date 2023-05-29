LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — This year was the 137th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

The community gathered Monday afternoon to pay tribute to the heroic servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

“Remember every day. That’s why we have the freedoms that we have,” Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. said. “Someone gave their tomorrow for our today.”

The ceremony served as a reminder that freedom isn’t free and to never forget the sacrifices of our fallen service members.

“Everybody across the country really needs to understand that these people gave all,” James Styhl said. “There’s nothing more.”

Others say it was an important time of reflection and gratitude for the selflessness of those who died for our country.

“I think it’s very important so that we always show that we never forget them,” Daysia Reneau said. “You know, they gave their lives, and we owe them that forever.”

More than 40,000 service members and their family’s are buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery, including six Medal of Honor recipients.