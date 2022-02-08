LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, man has pleaded no contest to charges in the 2021 death of a 12-year-old boy.

Darvon Thomas was charged last year with first-degree murder, but on Tuesday, he pleaded to second-degree murder in connection to the death of Brian “BJ” Henderson Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the documents, Thomas took two teenagers to a Leavenworth pharmacy to buy a gun. Thomas gave a 17-year-old $400 to pay the seller in the parking lot.

As the seller drove away, the teenager told police he realized he’d bought a BB gun instead of the Glock they thought they were getting. He said Thomas told him to “get them” because they were stealing his money.

Surveillance video showed the teenager shooting at the car as it drove away. The teen hit that car as well as another car driving by that was occupied by a 30-year-old woman and her 6-month-old child. The woman’s car was damaged in the shooting, but she and the baby were not injured.

Darvon Thomas, 25, Leavenworth. Charged with first degree felony murder of 12-year-old boy

But BJ’s sister previously told FOX4 she and a friend were running errands in Leavenworth, and her little brother tagged along. They were heading back to Kansas City when she said her friend insisted on making one last stop at the pharmacy. According to court documents, it was to sell the BB gun.

BJ was shot several times as they tried to leave the parking lot. BJ’s sister and her friend drove the boy to Children’s Mercy Hospital where the boy died of his injuries.

Court documents say investigators executed a search warrant at Thomas’ house where they found a .45 caliber handgun and a BB gun locked in a safe in a bedroom.

Prosecutors said Thomas was not the person who shot BJ or the others, but he was driving the car the alleged 17-year-old shooter was riding in.

“A person knowingly assisting in a crime is just as responsible as the person perpetrating the crime. They need to be held accountable,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

The 17-year-old was charged in this case, but state law does not allow prosecutors to release the names of those charged who are under 18. Thompson said other cases in this shooting are still pending.

Thomas’ sentencing is scheduled for March 9.