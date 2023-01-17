OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Leawood family searches for justice after their loved one was killed by a suspected drunk driver.

That man had his first court appearance Tuesday, and FOX4 had a camera there. Family of the woman who was killed were also at court.

The crash happened near 95th Street and Moody Park Circle in Overland Park the night before Halloween, according to a crash report. Family said the driver was going more than double the speed limit when he hit the back of their mom’s vehicle.

“My mom was as safe as they come,” daughter Megan Hillen said. “She would always drive the speed limit.”

Karla O’Malley was a light of joy. Hillen said the 62-year-old’s warm spirit was taken too soon.

“It’s one thing to be struck by lightning, but another thing to be hit by someone else in what should’ve been a really safe trip home,” Hillen said.

The crash report said O’Malley’s vehicle was hit so hard the engine was on the sidewalk. O’Malley was taken to the hospital where she died about 40 days later.

“It was like every organ in her body had some kind of challenge because the wreck was just so bad,” Hillen said.

Alexander Kohrs is charged with second-degree murder and driving under the influence/involuntary manslaughter.

A crash report shows the 23-year-old’s blood alcohol level was .27, which is more than three times the legal limit.

“There’s Uber, there’s Lyft,” Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy said. “So in my opinion, there’s no reason anyone should be out there drinking and driving.”

The crash report also showed Kohrs was speeding, going 73 in a 35 mph zone.

Hillen said it was 8 p.m. on a Sunday night when the crash happened. O’Malley had made her daughter and grandchildren a casserole and was heading back home. They spent the day together.

“She lived for other people, and her void is felt very much in our family now and for a lot of people,” Hillen said. “So I would ask him to turn his life around to try and make up for that.”

Hillen hopes to carry on her mother’s legacy, leading with quiet acts of kindness. She recently stumbled upon a book her mom passed out to people going through hard times.

“And I didn’t realize she had left me a note inside,” Hillen said.

The note reads: “‘Heaven is a wonderful thing to look forward to. I’ll save you a seat at the banquet table. I’ll be sitting next to the red velvet cupcakes and macaroons. Love, Mom.'”

Kohrs’ next court appearance is Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.