LENEXA, Kan. — The skate park at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park is more than 20 years old. The pavement, rails and ramps all have wear and tear.

But now, the city of Lenexa said it plans on spending $1 million on upgrades to the skate park and a nearby parking lot.

Chris Mills is very fond of the skate park in Lenexa. He said he spent much of his childhood there with his skateboard.

“I actually remember when they built it,” Mills said. “I was 6 years old.”

The skate park brings in people from across the Kansas City metro like Emma Connelly and her friend from Overland Park. She likes to put her skills to the test on the ramps and rails.

“Definitely when you get a new trick, like the feeling of feeling super good,” Connelly said.

But now the popular skate park is showing its age.

“Honestly the concrete is really rough,” Mills said. “The spine has always been a popular thing. It would be cool to see something like that stay. Upgrade to the half pipe.”

The city of Lenexa said its allocated about $1 million to update the skate park and nearby parking.



“This skatepark is awesome. Anytime you drive by, they are using it,” said Logan Wagler, Lenexa’s Parks and Recreation director. “Doesn’t matter if it’s 100 degrees like today or 30.”

And when it comes to upgrades, they want input from everyone who enjoys roller sports, not just Lenexa residents.

“What we are looking for in the next couple of weeks is community input, letting us know what we should and shouldn’t include, what kind of user amenities people are looking for in a skate park,” Wagler said.

The city is hosting a community design workshop on July 21 at Thompson Barn, located at 11184 Lackman Road. An online survey will also be available from July 21 through Aug. 4 on the city’s website.

At the skate park, there are signs with a QR code to access the online survey when it becomes available.

Mills said he’s happy to hear upgrades will be made. He said it has been a long time coming.

“When I was in high school, they talked about upgrading it then,” he said. “I know it’s been in the plans for Sar-Ko-Park. It’s time for it.”

