ABILENE/LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – Two historic Kansas towns have landed a spot on the TravelAwaits’ “Best Small Towns to Visit in the U.S.” list. This list is decided by the site’s leaders for the Best of Travel Awards.

Abilene

Coming in at number one on the list (for the third year in a row) is Abilene.

“Located in the heart of the Sunflower State, Abilene is home to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum, and Boyhood Home. This may be what pulls hundreds of thousands of visitors off Interstate 70 every year, but the town of about 6,500 is a unique mix of presidential history and Western charm,” said TravelAwaits.

The city, located in Dickinson County, has won a few impressive titles lately: Best Historic Small Town by USA TODAY, Top 10 True Western Town of the Year by True West Magazine, and Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network.

“Abilene is historically known as a tourist destination, and our parents are continuing to add and enhance tourist attractions to keep people coming back,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitor Bureau Director. “Abilene was a tourist destination in 1953, and it still is today in 2023.”

Lindsborg

Securing a spot at number five is Lindsborg.

“Välkommen till Lindsborg! Lindsborg offers big-city advantages with small-town amenities [and] a strong sense of community while working together for a brighter tomorrow,” states the City of Lindsborg’s website. “Lindsborg…where you want to Be, to Play, to Live, to Stay!”

The city is located in McPherson County, is vastly known for its association with Swedish heritage, as it was settled in the spring of 1869 by a group of Swedish immigrants.

“Lindsborg is just 3,500 residents strong and about 1/3 are of Swedish descent. Aptly nicknamed Little Sweden, the town embraces its heritage which can be found in its architecture, food, and festivals,” said TravelWaits.

The list

TravelAwaits’ 14 Best Small Towns To Visit In The U.S.:

Abilene, Kansas Corning, New York Traverse City, Michigan Key West, Florida Lindsborg, Kansas Sedona, Arizona Newport, Rhode Island Clear Lake, Iowa Eureka Springs, Arkansas Bardstown, Kentucky Taos, New Mexico Lahaina, Hawaii Kalispell, Montana Pismo Beach, California