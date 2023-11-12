KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe police department is investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead and another wounded.

Around 9:10 p.m. Olathe officers were called about an “armed disturbance” at the 500 block of North Marion Street between the Johnson County Juvenile Justice Center and Fairview Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a serious stab wound. Police tried saving the victim’s life, but he died at the scene.

A 28-year-old man was also stabbed, but still alive and taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 22-year-old man was located as the suspect and taken into custody. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

This case is under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.