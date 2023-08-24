PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a man dead at Hillsdale Lake on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call just after 8 p.m. for an unresponsive person in a boat on shore.

Due to the remote location, deputies had to access the area by water with assistance from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Johnson County Fire District I.

When officials arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has been identified as 48-year-old Cass William Douglass II of Paola.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of death; however they do not suspect foul play at this time.