KANSAS (KSNW) – A man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.”

According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in January of 2021.

Rodriguez-Posada, who is a citizen of Mexico, was sentenced to 100 months in prison, just over eight years.

In Oct. 2019, a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol stopped a truck carrying vehicles in Meade. After receiving consent to search, the trooper located approximately 35 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of one of a white Buick while “utilizing a scope.” The car was scheduled to be delivered to a Dollar General store in Kansas City, Kansas.

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents then conducted a controlled delivery to that destination with the methamphetamine. Rodriguez-Posada, along with Jovany Medina, 24, of Kansas City, attempted to take possession of the Buick. They were both arrested.

In July of 2022, Medina was sentenced to 144 months (12 years) in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The DOJ notes that back in 2014, Rodriquez-Posada pleaded guilty to one count of “unlawful reentry subsequent to removal after admitting to returning to the U.S. after being removed for illegal entry.”