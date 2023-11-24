EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A man indicted for murder in Kentucky was arrested in El Dorado.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky, 24-year-old Samuel Baker from Somerset, Ky., was indicted in April 2021 for murder, burglary in the 1st degree, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and persistent felony offender for the fatal shooting of Robert Claunch in Faubush, Ky. in March 2021.

Samuel Baker (Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office says Baker was provided a bond reduction in August while awaiting trial. He was placed on home incarceration and had an ankle monitor applied.

On Nov. 22, Baker removed his ankle monitor and left his home in a 2017 red Chevrolet Corvette, according to the sheriff. A Facebook post said he headed out of Somerset on Highway 39.

The PCSO says they believed at the time that Baker had taken a firearm with him.

His Corvette was later found in northern Pulaski County.

The PCSO said at the time they believed Baker had a 28-year-old woman with him and that they were in a 2016 black Dodge Caravan.

According to the El Dorado Police Department, on Wednesday, officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle at a gas station in town.

Officers determined it was stolen and arrested the two people inside. A firearm was found.

According to the EDPD, the two initially refused to identify themselves.

Officers later discovered it was Baker and the woman he was with.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.