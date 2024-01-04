PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A 60-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced in the 2021 killing of a 70-year-old Prairie Village man.

A Johnson County jury found Michael Balance guilty last October of second-degree murder in the death of John Hoffman. Balance was originally charged with premeditated first-degree murder.

Balance was sentenced Thursday in Johnson County court to 51 years and six months in prison.

Hoffman was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in May 2021 in his apartment near 75th Street and Mission Road.

Court records say Balance had been living with Hoffman temporarily for about two years before Balance shot and killed him.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and tried to reach Hoffman by phone to check on him. Some saw Balance leaving the apartment but said he didn’t react and sped away in his car, court records say.

According to charging documents, Balance said he was going through a mental health crisis before he showed up at Hoffman’s apartment.