TOPEKA, Kan. — U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Leavenworth wanted for multiple crimes out of the Topeka area.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottawa Police Department arrested 20-year-old London Pike.

Pike was wanted in Shawnee County for the following crimes:

Aggravated battery

Aggravated kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated assault

Rape

Pike was also wanted on a Shawnee County warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

Investigators found him hiding inside a vehicle in Leavenworth. He was taken into custody and will be transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office previously sought Pike in connection to an aggravated robbery case reported on July 27. The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was allegedly pistol whipped during the robbery and forced to remove her clothes.

“The Marshals service will continue to diligently pursue the most violent criminals in our community, and we are committed to assisting our state and local partners,” said Ronald Miller, US Marshal for the District of Kansas.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.