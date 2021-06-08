Miami County homeowners can’t stop sprawl or fight city hall, so they’re creating their own town

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Jennifer Williams and her husband decided long ago to raise their children off-the-beaten path in rural Kansas.

“We have children we homeschool. We work from home, and we’re both from small communities,” she told FOX4.

Williams said she read through countless comprehensive plans to ensure she’d be settling in a rural community.

“We really thought we had a place that was our forever home,” Williams said.

Now, Williams is using an unusual strategy to protect her home from the steady growth of industrial warehouses in nearby Edgerton, Kansas.

She and neighbors are incorporating an entirely new town called Golden, Kansas.

“In doing this, we are able to give ourselves a voice, protect our basic constitutional rights,” Williams said.

Williams and many of her neighbors, like Ted Beauchamp, believe they’re helpless to stop Edgerton from annexing more land and building more warehouses around them.

“We can’t fight City Hall because it’s not our city,” Beauchamp said.

The group will present its plans to incorporate the new town of Golden before the Miami County Board of Commissioners on June 23.

Late Tuesday night, a representative with Northpoint Development, which owns much of the intermodal facility in Edgerton, told FOX4 the company is committed to being a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen in the state of Kansas.

“This was not supposed to happen,” Williams said. “We were supposed to be protected south of Interstate 35. But now we realize the importance of using all of the law available to us.”

