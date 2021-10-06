Miami County leaders set to deliberate on incorporating new city of Golden, Kansas

PAOLA, Kan. — After nearly six months of review, the Miami County Board of Commissioners will soon vote to potentially create Kansas’ newest city.

To prevent the expansion of warehouse developments across the Miami County/Johnson County line, homeowners in northern Miami County have petitioned to incorporate the City of Golden, Kansas.

On Wednesday, the Miami County Board of Commissioners reviewed 17 factors in the potential incorporation of Golden.

Fourteen factors for incorporation are dictated by state statute, the remaining three will be in relation to municipal services, potential alternatives to incorporation and environmental impacts to the Hillsdale Watershed.

Part of the criteria set by state statute requires the commission to get feedback on the potential incorporation from other cities within the area. County Attorney Jim Kaup said based on a 5-mile radius from the proposed boundary of Golden, the county reached out to representatives from the cities of Gardner, Edgerton and Spring Hill.

“It’s interesting to me that all three responded; two responded favorably to the creation of the city, and Edgerton’s comment was that they look forward to working with the city if it’s created,” Kaup said.

Kaup said based on that feedback, Spring Hill may expand further west as city growth continues. Kaup said Gardner does not intend to annex into Miami County. Based on testimony from Edgerton Mayor Donald Roberts, Edgerton is likely to annex into Miami County.

“If Golden, the city, is created and it’s managed like the petitioners want it to be managed, then it will not be a competitor to Spring Hill or Gardner,” County Commissioner George Pretz said.

Since 2010, the county has issued roughly 20 building permits for homes within the proposed Golden boundary, with a majority of the land designated for residential or agricultural use.

“By all accounts there is very, very little non-agriculture, non-residential development in the Golden area. This is a unique situation in that the petitioners for incorporation; that’s their goal is to maintain the agriculture and low density residential in the area,” Kaup said.

During the study session Wednesday, many commissioners weighed how the proposed city of Golden could result in competition with surrounding cities.

“The message in the piece of paper says we would not have any problem with the city, but their practice is certainly different,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts said. “Does Spring Hill want to grow? Well, they are. They are growing in housing, they are growing economic[ally]. We don’t have the data to tell you exactly how much was in Miami County. The data may give a new light on their response.”

“Each of our cities are different in their initiatives and what they are doing. I don’t see this as being an Edgerton-like or Spring Hill-like, or Paola-like place. It’s additional diversity inside of the city,” County Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said.

The commission will begin deliberations on potential incorporation on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 a.m. If the commissioners are in agreement, a final vote on incorporation could be made later that afternoon.