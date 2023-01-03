PAOLA, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect in a life-threatening shooting was found dead in Grandview, Missouri.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola around 7:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person with a gunshot wound lying in a ditch.

EMS crews took the victim, a woman in her 40s, to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

While on the scene, detectives were able to identify a male suspect, and Miami County officials contacted Grandview police to assist with locating the man.

FOX4 is not naming the man since he was not charged.

Police located the man’s vehicle in his driveway and attempted to make contact with him but were unsuccessful.

Officials then obtained a warrant for his vehicle. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting took place in the vehicle while the two were in Miami County.

On Tuesday, Grandview police notified Miami County officials that the man had been found dead inside his home. Officials believe he died by suicide.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigations division at 913-294-3232 extension 188.

You Matter: Find mental health resources and stories on FOX4.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself:

Call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

Please get help immediately.