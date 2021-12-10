Military honor detail prepares for Bob Dole’s tour across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Preparations are being made to honor the late Senator Bob Dole with a tour across Kansas.

After ceremonies are completed in Washington, Dole’s casket will travel back to Kansas and make its final stop at the state capitol building this weekend.

Dole’s casket is set to arrive in Salina Friday evening and then to his hometown of Russell Saturday morning.

His funeral service will finish at the state capitol.

The officer in charge of Dole’s Kansas funeral services Bryan Gregory says this weekend’s ceremonies will reflect the professionalism and dedication to service he showed throughout his life.

“It’s an opportunity for us to do that,” Bryan Gregory, U.S. Army Joint Funeral Honors Detail, said. “Once a soldier, always a soldier. We say soldier for life and so that’s an opportunity for us to show that support to him and his family, as his final opportunity.”

Gregory says their military honors team performs more than 100 services in a month and 4,000 in a year.

The ceremony at the state capitol is at 4 p.m. Saturday, then Dole’s casket will be taken back to the nation’s capital.