WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The IRS said 14,813 Kansans did not file a federal tax return for 2018. And it believes those non-filers may be owed more than $14 million in refunds. The IRS estimates that half of the potential 2018 refunds could be $822 or more.

“Some people may not have filed because their income was less than what is required to file a tax return,” Michael Devine, IRS spokesperson, said.

The law provides most taxpayers a three-year window of opportunity for claiming a refund.

“The window for 2018 closes on April 18, 2022,” Devine said. “If no return is filed to claim a refund, the money becomes property of the U.S. Treasury.”

By failing to file a return, taxpayers may lose more than a refund of taxes withheld. Low-and-moderate income workers may not have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, which in 2018 could have been worth as much as $6,431 for those with three or more qualifying children.

The IRS reminds taxpayers seeking a 2018 tax refund that their checks may be held if they have not filed tax returns for 2019 and 2020. In addition, the refund will be applied to any amounts still owed to the IRS or a state tax agency and may be used to offset unpaid child support or past due federal debts, such as student loans.

Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676). However, taxpayers can e-file tax year 2019 and later returns.

Taxpayers missing forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for 2018, 2019 or 2020 should request copies from their employer, bank or other money sources. Taxpayers who are unable to get missing forms from their employer or other payer can order a free wage and income transcript at IRS.gov using the Get Transcript Online tool. Alternatively, they can file Form 4506-T to request a wage and income transcript.

A wage and income transcript shows data from information returns received by the IRS, such as Forms W-2, 1098, 1099, Form 5498 and IRA contribution information. Taxpayers can use the information from the transcript to file their tax return.