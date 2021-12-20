Mission accepting applications to fill vacant city council seat

MISSION, Kan. — The city of Mission is searching for applicants to fill a seat on the city council.

After securing roughly 66% of the vote in the general election, former Ward 2 Councilmember Sollie Flora has taken on the role of mayor. Now the city is looking for someone to fill Flora’s seat on the city council.

Interested applicants must live within Ward 2 and submit a letter of intent and resume to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 29.

The newly selected councilmember will serve the remaining portion of Flora’s unexpired term ending December 2023. The appointed councilperson will represent Ward 2 alongside newly elected councilmember Lea Loudon.