WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas might be becoming part of the preferred transportation route for SpaceX.

Another shipment of massive tanks is expected to enter Kansas on Thursday on Highway 36 from St. Joseph, Missouri, KSNW reports. The shipment will take a mostly rural path of highways through Kansas, but will also use portions of Interstate 70, Highway 77 and Highway 56.

Their top speed is expected to only be 45 mph. The cargo will also likely take up both lanes of traffic as it did when it passed through the Kansas City area in May.

The shipment is headed to Texas. SpaceX operates its Rocket Development Center in MacGregor, between Waco and Fort Cavazos. SpaceX Starbase launch facility is located along the Gulf coast near Brownsville.

The shipment will take several days to pass through, with it exiting the state by Aug. 1 on Highway 56 at Elkhart.