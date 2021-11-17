Nearly euthanized K9 officer finds new home with Spring Hill Police Department

SPRING HILL, Kan. — One lucky dog is getting a second chance at life and a new home with the Spring Hill Police Department.

Loki is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois/Shepherd mix originally purchased by the Olathe Police Department from a kennel in Pennsylvania. Shortly after the department bought the dog, a medical scan showed Loki had an underdeveloped kidney that would need to be removed.

When Olathe Police notified the kennel of Loki’s condition, they were told a replacement dog would be given to the department free of charge, but if Loki was returned he would be euthanized.

K9 Loki and handler Officer Lance Wipf.

Spring Hill K9 handler Officer Lance Wipf said to prevent Loki from being put down, the Spring Hill Police Department adopted him as a replacement for K9 Niko. Niko is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who is scheduled to retire at the end of the year.

“Loki for us was completely free. We obtained him at no cost, fortunately. The former agency, they weren’t out anything because they were able to basically complete a warranty. They were able to get a replacement dog at no cost as well,” Wipf said.

In the next year, Loki’s kidney will need to be removed, but doctors said he’s still healthy enough to work.

“He is always ready to work. He’s always bouncing around. He wants to get out. He wants to find something to get his reward, to get his toy and play,” Wipf said.

Wipf said specialists have told him Loki will most likely be able to return to work after the kidney is removed and he has had time to heal.

Loki is certified to detect heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine. He’s also trained to sniff out and apprehend people. The young K9 officer will now live out the rest of his career with the Spring Hill Police Department.

“Knowing that he was given another opportunity and is getting to do what he was bred and trained to do is extremely rewarding even though we haven’t done a lot of work on the street yet,” Wipf said. ”Just the fact that he is able to continue on and live a good life, regardless of whether that’s in police work or just being a dog, there is no better feeling.”

Loki will be pinned at the Spring Hill City Council meeting on Nov. 18.