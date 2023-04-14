ATCHISON, Kan. — A brand new $17 million museum opens Friday in Atchison, Kansas, and it celebrates the world’s most famous female pilot.

The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is located at the Atchison airport, and it’s seven years in the making.

The centerpieces is the Muriel, a Lockheed Electra 10-E and the last of its kind. Earhart flew this type of plane around the world when she disappeared in 1937.

“This was the second off the line in 1935, and Amelia’s was 11th or 12th,” said Karen Seaberg, founder of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. “She chose this plane because it could go higher, faster than any plane at the time, and now we have the last one.”

Muriel is named after Earhart’s sister, and surrounding it are 14 interactive displays. They describe all Earhart did in life, detail the history of flight and how a plane works.

Organizers hope this new museum informs and inspires others to chase their dreams.

The museum is open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children, and kids 3 and under are free.