KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and the city of Kansas City, Kansas will officially open a new 18-hole disc golf course at City Park.

The grand opening is scheduled for Friday, June 1 at noon, located at 2601 Park Drive, and will open to the public.

The community is invited to attend the opening ceremony at the Large Pavilion of City Park to kick off the summer season with new community amenities.

According to Wyandotte County, the new course was funded by Community Development Block Grants and will provide free recreational fun for Wyandotte County residents and guests.

The new course will be 18 holes.