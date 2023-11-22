TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — New Kansas license plates will debut in March of 2024.

Older designs are being phased out over safety concerns. In 2018, Kansas introduced a flat license plate with the current design but allowed drivers who had older plates with raised letters and numbers to keep them.

“Many of the embossed plates out on the road have become difficult to read due to significant deterioration,” says David Harper, Director of the Kansas Department of Revenue Division of Vehicles in a news release.

“Replacing these plates will not only help law enforcement but ensure that drivers can be easily identified in case of emergency.”

“The new license plate design promotes the state and our sense of optimism as Kansans travel near and far,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It serves as a reminder that there are endless possibilities and that we should always reach for the stars.”

“Kansas Tourism was thrilled to be part of the process in designing a new state license plate,” says Bridgette Jobe, Director of Kansas Tourism. “Using ‘To the Stars’ proclaims to the rest of the world the Kansas optimistic and forward-looking spirit.”

Starting in January, those who renew their vehicle registrations who still have the embossed plate, or who are registering a new vehicle will receive the current design on the flat, print-on-demand license plate. Then in March, those who are renewing their registration who have an embossed plate, or registering a new vehicle will receive a plate with the new design.

Unfortunately, those who have the standard embossed plates will not be able to keep the same plate number. The alphanumeric system on Kansas license plates has been changed to include more digits.

For more information about the new plates and changes, click here.