OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney will not file charges in a police shooting earlier this year in Overland Park.

The shooting happened in March as members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant at Villa Medici apartments near 96th Street and Rosewood Lane.

A standoff ensued for hours when law enforcement tried to serve the warrant.

Overland Park police previously said they blocked the suspect so he couldn’t drive away. The man allegedly shot at federal law enforcement then ran into his unit and barricaded himself.

The man has since been identified as Casey Zeff. Officials have not disclosed what the felony warrant was for.

Police said a U.S. Marshal fired back at Zeff, injuring him.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe identified that officer as a Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy who was working as a member of the U.S. Marshals task force.

The next day, officers entered the home and made contact with Zeff before he died by suicide.

Overland Park police investigated the incident, and Howe said his office has determined the officer’s use of force was justified.