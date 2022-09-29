TOPEKA, Kan. — At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka, KSNT reports.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to investigate a police shooting involving a homicide suspect. Both agencies were involved in the incident Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to the area of S.W. Kerry and S.W. Brendan avenue, following a reported shooting. Officers found one person who had died at the scene and one other with life-threatening injuries. Police have not released the victim’s name yet.

Topeka police said they quickly identified a suspect and began working to locate the person. Police said the relationship between the victim and suspect was domestic.

A Topeka officer then observed the suspect’s vehicle near the city’s Hi-Crest neighborhood. The person took off, according to police, and Topeka officers initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended in downtown Topeka near S.W. 6th and S. Kansas avenues. Multiple agencies responded to the scene downtown, including the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the suspect fired at officials several times, and law enforcement officers returned fire.

One officer was hit by the suspect’s gunfire during the shootout. The officer is being treated at a local hospital.

