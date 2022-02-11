OLATHE, Kan. — On Tuesday, the Olathe City Council will host a public hearing to consider issuing bonds for the creation of a new truck maintenance center in the Olathe Commerce Center.

Jett Trucking is requesting the city issue $4 million in Industrial Revenue Bonds (IRB) and approve a tax phase-in for the construction of a truck maintenance facility near Dennis Avenue and Pine Street.

The 12,525-square-foot maintenance and storage center would be built next to the applicant’s current 20,000-square-foot facility.

The developer is requesting a 10-year, 50% tax phase. Currently the city collects roughly $1,900 in annual taxes on the property. Once the tax phase-in is complete, the city anticipates collecting $24,458 in annual property tax.

The project is expected to create 120 new jobs over the next 10 years with an average annual salary of $52,000.