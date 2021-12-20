Olathe leaders to consider annexing 152 acres into city limits

OLATHE, Kan. — The boundaries of the city of Olathe could soon expand. On Tuesday the Olathe City Council will review a request to annex approximately 152 acres of land into the city limits.

The Linn Trust has submitted a petition for the annexation of land at the southwest corner of 167th Street and Black Bob Road.

According to the annexation petition, the owner intends to rezone the property from Johnson County Rural (RUR) to City Single-Family Residential (R-1) if the annexation is approved.

In 2018, the city entered into an agreement with the landowner to allow the city to acquire a portion of the property to build an embankment on the property. That embankment is part of a stormwater management project that is expected to be complete in early 2022.

Once the work is complete, the landowner will be able to create Brougham Drive on top of the embankment. Any future plans to create a residential subdivision on the property will require additional site plan approval from the city.

The council will consider the voluntary annexation request at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.