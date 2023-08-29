OLATHE, Kan. — An investigation is underway after officers shoot and kill a man threatening them with a knife on June 3, 2023.

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County district attorney will not press charges in a deadly Olathe police shooting that happened earlier this summer.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the two officers involved were justified in their actions when they shot and killed 58-year-old David Russell Sweet.

The district attorney released body camera and dash camera footage of the shooting scene to reporters on Tuesday.

According to officials, an Olathe officer conducted a traffic stop near East Santa Fe and North Water street on June 3 when Sweet pulled up as well. Howe said Sweet then drove away but returned a few minutes later.

The officer approached Sweet’s vehicle to see if he needed assistance, Howe said, and Sweet pulled out a gun. Video shows the officer backed up from Sweet and called for backup.

Sweet eventually got out of his vehicle, still holding the knife, video shows. Officers told him multiple times to stay in his car and drop the weapon, Howe said. When Sweet didn’t comply and approached officers, two officers fired their guns.

Emergency crews responded to the downtown Olathe area and tried to treat Sweet, but he died from his injuries.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team handled the investigation of the police shooting. The Johnson County district attorney reviewed the case.

