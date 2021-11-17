Olathe police attempting to locate teen missing for nearly a week, in need of medication

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is attempting to locate an 18-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.

Police said Shaylah Grace Demeire was reported missing Friday, Nov. 12, after she was last seen on foot near West 163rd Street and South Church Street in the Olathe area on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Demeire is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair with purple highlights, blue eyes and a hoop nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a basketball tournament emblem, grey sweatpants and white Nike high-top shoes.

Police said Demeire left without her prescribed medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call police right away.