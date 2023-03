OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died on Thursday.

According to the department, Officer Brandon Blom, who served the department in the patrol unit for eight years, died after a medical emergency at his home.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of OPD Officer Brandon Blom,” the department said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Please keep the family in your prayers.”