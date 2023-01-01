OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police shot and killed a man late Saturday night who was armed with an edged weapon.

Police responded to a reported physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street around 11:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, police contacted a 27-year-old man at the scene, who held an edged weapon and “advanced toward the officers,” police say.

Olathe police attempted to use a taser on the man which was no effect.

Investigators said, while police continued to make contact with the man, one officer shot him with their department-issued handgun.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No officers were injured.

The Johnson County Multi-Jurisdictional Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team was activated and investigators from multiple agencies are leading the investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.