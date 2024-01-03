OLATHE, Kan. — Residents in one Olathe neighborhood say a roundabout has been a center of trouble for drivers.

At least three motorists have been involved in recent crashes at the same roundabout, according to homeowners. One of those crashes caught the attention of a passerby on Monday night.

Matthew Claar said he was out with friends around 10:30 pm. Monday when he spotted trouble.

A driver had missed the roundabout at E. Kansas City Road and Church Street and clipped one of the large decorative rocks in that intersection. Claar said he found the car on its roof and on fire, and the driver was underneath the car, having been thrown through the windshield.

“All I could hear was screaming,” the 21-year-old said Wednesday.

Claar said he was able to use his own weight to lean on the car enough to help the driver escape. He said the driver had a lot of cuts and visible injuries.

“I can’t imagine the pain he’s going through. There are no words said from him or me until he left. Just pain, screaming the whole time. I think he passed out briefly from shock,” Claar said.

Claar stayed there until police and an ambulance arrived. He’s mentioned in an Olathe Police Department report. He said he wanted to help, even if it put him in danger.

“Maybe the next person to come along wouldn’t have been able to help get him out from under the car. I don’t know,” Claar said.

“He’s always been like a guardian angel since he was a child. He doesn’t seek it out, per se, but when the opportunity arises, he’s always there,” Jennifer Claar, Matthew’s mother, said.

A spokesperson at Overland Park Regional Medical Center said the driver is still in critical condition, as of Wednesday evening. An Olathe police spokesperson said investigators don’t believe the driver was drunk.

A neighbor near that same intersection said another crash happened late Wednesday afternoon. In that crash, two cars were stuck in the median.

Neighbors said they hope city leaders are paying attention and will work to make the area safer.