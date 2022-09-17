OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Police Department says one person died after a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night.

Police were called to the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive in reference to a crash around 11:08 p.m.

information indicated the vehicle, a 4-wheeler ATV struck a curb, and the driver was ejected. Officers located the driver unresponsive on the scene.

The male was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

