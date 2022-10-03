Olathe is the third-best place in the United States for families to live, according to a Fortune report.

The ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support and financial well-being, according to a release from Fortune.

The cities chosen had good access to hospitals, public schools and offered more support for aging relatives. They were also more affordable than cities in big metro areas such as Los Angeles and New York City.

The ranking targets families who are caring for aging parents or other relatives. Fortune used data from Caring.com, CVS, Healthgrades, Sharecare and Witlytic to determine its ranking and studied more than 2,000 cities.