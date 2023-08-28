EMPORIA (KSNT) – A local university says members of its football team narrowly avoided injury after suffering a mechanical failure with the team’s bus.

Ottawa University issued a statement addressed to the campus community from Campus President Reggies Wenyika on the incident that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. One of two charter buses carrying the Ottawa University football team was involved in an accident on I-35 just outside of Emporia.

As the team was traveling home from an away football game against Southwestern College in Winfield, one bus carrying the defensive team and coaches experienced a mechanical failure, according to Ottawa University. The bus lost all steering capabilities but the driver was able to pull off into a ditch without any of the team being hurt.

“Though it was a scary experience for all, I am thankful that no one was injured.” Ottawa University social media statement excerpt

All football team members on the bus were able to get alternative transportation and were back to the campus by 3 a.m., according to Ottawa University. An investigation into what caused the incident is ongoing.