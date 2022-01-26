Over $200,000 awarded to victims of violent crime in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over 100 victims of violent crime in Kansas are set to receive financial compensation from the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, a total of $218,195.23 will be awarded to 177 victims who have suffered from violent crime. Awards were made in 54 new cases while additional expenses were paid out to 123 previously filed cases.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation administers the Crime Victims Compensation fund, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.

Kansas’ Crime Victims Compensation Board processes claims that are eligible for payment and determines how much money will be awarded to each claimant.

Awards are limited to a maximum of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment, and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

More information on the Crime Victims Compensation program can be found on the attorney general’s website.