SALINA, Kan. — A 36-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman are facing numerous charges after a search warrant was executed Tuesday in Salina, Kansas.

The Salina Police Department said its SWAT team, along with the detective division and agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), executed a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Mike Drive. Police were investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills, KSNW reports.

During the search, they found over 5,000 pills, along with a half ounce of suspected methamphetamine, two handguns, 9mm ammunition, and suspected stolen property.

The pills are believed to be counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

Guns, suspected fentanyl, and meth seized in Salina drug bust (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

The 36-year-old man has been booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

Six counts of aggravated endangering a child

Distribution of opiates

Possession of opiates

Two counts of Kansas tax stamp violation

Possession of methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of stolen property

The 28-year-old woman was booked into the Saline County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

Six counts of aggravated endangering a child

Distribution of opiates

Possession of opiates

Two counts of Kansas tax stamp violation

Possession of methamphetamine,

Distribution of methamphetamine

Criminal possession of a firearm

Bribery

Possession of stolen property

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information that can help with the investigation is encouraged to call Saline County Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS, submit a tip online, or call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

KSN News does not identify suspects unless they are formally charged with a crime.