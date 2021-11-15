Overland Park council approves expansion of 69 Highway toll lane project

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park City Council has approved an expansion to the U.S. 69 Highway Toll Lane Project on Monday night.

The council approved expanding its agreement with the state to include the reconstruction of the 167th Street interchange.

The additional work will add ramps from northbound 69 Highway to 167th Street and from 167th Street to southbound 69 Highway. It would also expand 167th Street from two lanes to four lanes between Antioch Road and Metcalf Avenue.

The Kansas Department of Transportation estimates the 167th Street Interchange Project would cost an extra $30 million to complete. Under the proposed expansion, Overland Park would be responsible for paying an additional $10 million in net toll revenues. The remaining $20 million will be paid with state and federal funds.

According to city documents, this project expansion could increase the amount of time the 69 Highway toll will be in place from 3 to 7 years, depending on use.

The city council already voted 10-2 in June to create the express toll lanes on 69 Highway. The total project will create an extra lane of traffic in both directions of 69 Highway between West 103rd and 179th streets.

The first phase would cost $300 million and cover construction from West 103rd to 151st Street. The second phase would extend the toll lanes to 179th Street. In all, the 69 Highway toll project is expected to cost roughly $655 million to complete.

Once complete, the new, far-left lane would become an express toll lane, and the original right two lanes would remain open for drivers to use, free of charge.